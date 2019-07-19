|
Lisa Dupin, 38, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
She was born on December 12, 1980 in Louisville, Kentucky to Mike Dupin and Amy Lazrovitch. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, uncles, Bobby Lazrovitch, and Steve Lazrovitch, and aunt Lynn Warren.
Lisa is survived by her loving parents, Amy Lazrovitch and Mike (Diana) Dupin, Grandma Pat Lazrovitch, brothers, David Legel, and Clayton Dupin, uncles, Mark Duane Dupin, Ken Dupin, Alvin Dupin, Paul Lazrovitch, Stanley Lazrovitch, Gus Lazrovitch, Phil Lazrovitch, Pete Lazrovitch, Marvin Johnson, Richard Noel, and Raymond Noel, aunts, Angelina Liner, and Peggy Barcus, Lisa also leaves behind to cherish her memory a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and her dog Maggie.
Visitation and Gathering will be held on Saturday July 20, 2019 from 2 pm until 7 pm at the Newcomer, Cremations, Funerals and Receptions- Southwest Chapel (10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY).
In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to the Healing Place Women's Campus, 1503 South 15th Street, Louisville, KY 40210.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 19, 2019