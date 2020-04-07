Services
Louisville - 56, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Nolan and brother, James Embry. She is survived by her spouse, Shawn Donigan; mother, Delores Dunn; children, Courtney Miller, Cory Miller, Shawnlon Mileah Joy Donigan; stepdaughter, Juanica Franklin; grandchildren, Cory James Fitzpatrick, Nu'finity L. Franklin; siblings, Michelle Dabney, Michelle Farris, Tony Farris (Bonnie). All services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
