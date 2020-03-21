|
Lisa Gayle (Brooks) Bailey
Louisville - Lisa Gayle (Brooks) Bailey, 55, passed away March 20, 2020 at Norton Pavilion.
She was born January 1, 1965 in Louisville, KY.
She was an opener of River City Controls Inc.
Lisa was a member of Eastern Star and a Past Grand Worthy Advisor for the state of KY.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jesse Norman Brooks; son, Jacob McCauley.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy Bailey; mother, Janet Gary Brooks; children, Zachary Lee McCauley, Olivia Morgan Bailey, and Jessi Elizabeth Bailey; sister Lovi Brooks.
Due to of the current events surrounding the viral pandemic the Bailey family will have a private visitation and service to respect the government guidelines and help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020