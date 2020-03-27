|
|
Lisa Grow
Franklin, KY - Mrs. Lisa Hurt Grow, age 67, of Franklin, KY, passed away suddenly at The Franklin Medical Center on Monday, March 23rd, 2020.
She attended Western Kentucky University where she received her Bachelor's, Master's, and Rank I Degrees. She was a member of the Phi Mu sorority. She was a teacher in the Simpson County School system for thirty years. She was a member of The Kentucky Retired Teachers Association.
She is survived by her husband, Brad Grow, her mother, Jean Adams Hurt, her daughter, Abby Grow Muntz (Scott) of Paris, KY, two grandchildren, Graham and Mary Palmer Muntz, and an aunt, Nancy Owens Saucedo, of Kingsport, TN.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gilbert Funeral Home, Franklin, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020