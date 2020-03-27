Services
Booker-Gilbert Funeral Home
325 W Cedar St
Franklin, KY 42134
(270) 586-4464
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Grow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Grow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Grow Obituary
Lisa Grow

Franklin, KY - Mrs. Lisa Hurt Grow, age 67, of Franklin, KY, passed away suddenly at The Franklin Medical Center on Monday, March 23rd, 2020.

She attended Western Kentucky University where she received her Bachelor's, Master's, and Rank I Degrees. She was a member of the Phi Mu sorority. She was a teacher in the Simpson County School system for thirty years. She was a member of The Kentucky Retired Teachers Association.

She is survived by her husband, Brad Grow, her mother, Jean Adams Hurt, her daughter, Abby Grow Muntz (Scott) of Paris, KY, two grandchildren, Graham and Mary Palmer Muntz, and an aunt, Nancy Owens Saucedo, of Kingsport, TN.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gilbert Funeral Home, Franklin, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -