Lisa Jeanne Holmes
Louisville - Born July 28, 1971, in Manchester CT, the daughter of the late William Holmes and survived by her mother Charleen (Cote) Holmes of Louisville.
Lisa passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on December 25, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Maegan Holmes; nephew, Anthoni Holmes Sr (Shera); great nephews, Anthoni Holmes Jr, and Shi Holmes all of Louisville; aunt and uncle Eva and Paul Killingsworth and cousin Sherri Rotter all of Southern California.
Per Lisa's wishes there will be no formal services.
Her family wishes to express their gratitude to the friends, doctors, staffs and healthcare personnel for their kindnesses, help and caring support.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019