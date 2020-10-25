1/1
Lisa K. (Mahoney) Howard
1961 - 2020
Lisa K. (Mahoney) Howard

New Albany - Lisa K. (Mahoney) Howard, 59, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born on October 16, 1961, in Lexington, Kentucky. Lisa had a passion for painting, but her greatest love of all was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Lisa is survived by her loving daughters, Sarah K. (Jake) Greenwell, Ellen M. (fiancé, Alen) Howard, and Allyson R. Howard; mother, Betty Mahoney; brothers, Tom (Stephanie) Mahoney, Jr., and Ricky Mahoney; sister, Laurie (Steve) Pry; and grandchildren, Madalyn and Mason Cast. She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Mahoney.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
OCT
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
