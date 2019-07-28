|
|
Lisa Kay Summers
Louisville - 51, passed away suddenly Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tara Bradley; sister, Angela Cordova and grandpa, Joe.
Lisa is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Charles Summers; children, Charles III, Joey (Tonya), Anthony and Ricky, Amy (David) and Brooke Summers (Sam); 13 grandchildren; parents, Richard Bradley (Ann) and Connie Huelsman (Tom); sisters, Teresa and Kelly; brother, Tony; and many nieces and nephews.
Her celebration of life service will be held Monday 7 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Monday. Cremation to follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019