Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
Lisa Kay Summers

Lisa Kay Summers Obituary
Lisa Kay Summers

Louisville - 51, passed away suddenly Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tara Bradley; sister, Angela Cordova and grandpa, Joe.

Lisa is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Charles Summers; children, Charles III, Joey (Tonya), Anthony and Ricky, Amy (David) and Brooke Summers (Sam); 13 grandchildren; parents, Richard Bradley (Ann) and Connie Huelsman (Tom); sisters, Teresa and Kelly; brother, Tony; and many nieces and nephews.

Her celebration of life service will be held Monday 7 p.m. at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Monday. Cremation to follow.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019
