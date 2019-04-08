Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
View Map
Lisa Mattingly Zehnder Obituary
Lisa Mattingly Zehnder

Louisville - Lisa Mattingly Zehnder, 53, of Louisville passed away April 6, 2019. She was born in Nelson County.

Lisa was employed as an account specialist with Donan Engineering. She was previously employed with the law firms, Maury Kommor and Associates, and Bernheim Dolinsky.

Lisa is preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis Craven Mattingly. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband and best friend for 27 years, Jerry Zehnder; her dear sons, Trenton, Ryan and Zachary Zehnder; her brothers, Mike, Brian and Tracey (Susan) Mattingly; father, Joseph Leon Mattingly (Judy); stepbrothers, Mark Malone (Missy), Scott Starkey (LeeAnn), Michael Malone, many nieces and nephews, and her pet, Mia.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown. The funeral will be Wednesday at 11:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, the , and the Wayside Christian Mission.

Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 8, 2019
