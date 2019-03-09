Services
Lloyd Trommler
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Cave Hill Cemetery
701 Baxter Ave.
Lloyd C. Trommler, Sr.

Louisville - 87, entered into eternal life on March 7, 2019.

Lloyd was born on April 6, 1931, in Louisville, Kentucky. Mr. Trommler was a retired Architect and co-owner of C&T Contracting. He was a member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church on Goldsmith Lane. He was a Kentucky Colonel.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Aline, of 64 years; his parents, Katherina and Karl Trommler; and sister, Anna Schell. He is survived by a son, Lloyd C. Trommler, Jr. M.D. (Robin); a daughter, Helene Trommler; grandchildren, Matthew McCormick (Julie), Rebecca Di Cicco (Joey), Bria House (Jimmy), and Ashley Trommler; as well as seven great grandchildren.

Visitation will take place from 2-8pm Sunday, March 10th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A graveside service with military honors will take place at 11am on Monday, March 11th at Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Ave.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request that expressions of sympathy be made to the Animal Care Society or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 9, 2019
