Lloyd Francis Morris
Lloyd Francis Morris

Jeffersonville - Lloyd Morris, 80, of Jeffersonville, IN, passed away on October 25, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 PM on Tuesday and after 9 AM on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Lloyd was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corp and served from 1958-1962.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol Ann Morris; parents, Lloyd and Gunnell Morris; and sister, Janice Morris.

Lloyd is survived by his children, Larry Morris (Pam), Linda Kime (Richard) and Michael Morris (Christina); grandchildren, Patrick, David, Brittany, Heather, Samantha and Elaina; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Izzy and Jacob; and brother, Joel Morris.

Please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com for online condolences.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8161
