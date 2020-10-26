Lloyd Francis Morris
Jeffersonville - Lloyd Morris, 80, of Jeffersonville, IN, passed away on October 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 PM on Tuesday and after 9 AM on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Lloyd was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corp and served from 1958-1962.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol Ann Morris; parents, Lloyd and Gunnell Morris; and sister, Janice Morris.
Lloyd is survived by his children, Larry Morris (Pam), Linda Kime (Richard) and Michael Morris (Christina); grandchildren, Patrick, David, Brittany, Heather, Samantha and Elaina; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Izzy and Jacob; and brother, Joel Morris.
Please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com
for online condolences.