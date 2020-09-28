1/
Lloyd George Pusey
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Lloyd George Pusey

Radcliff, Kentucky - Lloyd George Pusey, age 76, of Radcliff, Kentucky returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Lloyd was born in Tallahassee, Florida on November 19, 1943 to William and Catherine "Shelly" Pusey. Lloyd served in the Army and the Air Force. He was an avid member of the Boy Scouts and a Mason. He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Pusey; parents; daughter, Kimberly Pusey; and brother, Samuel Pusey. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Janelle Cox, and Patricia Studer (James); grandchildren, Brittney, Zachary, Alatha, and Takoda; great granddaughter, Mia; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. Friends and Family may pay their respects on Tuesday from 10am until time of service at the funeral home.

www.subfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
