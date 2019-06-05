Services
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Logan Bohannon
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 Preston Hwy.
Louisville, KY
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 Preston Hwy.
Louisville, KY
Logan Michael Bohannon


1996 - 2019
Logan Michael Bohannon Obituary
Logan Michael Bohannon

Louisville - 23, of Louisville died suddenly Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Norton Audubon Hosptial.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Owen.

He is survived by his parents, Brad and Chrisi Bohannon; sisters, Maranda and Hailey Bohannon; girlfriend, Nickie Brown; grandparents, Carla Owen, Gregg and Gloria Bohannon, Lee and Linda O'Connell; great grandmother, Ethel Bohannon; and loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Hwy. with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Friday.

Memorial gifts may be made to Embry-Bosse Funeral Home to help the family with the funeral expenses.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 5, 2019
