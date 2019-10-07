Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
6500 St. Bernadette Ave
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Gorrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Ann Gorrell


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Ann Gorrell Obituary
Lois Ann Gorrell

Louisville - Lois Ann Gorrell, age 89, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on April 26, 1930 to the late Edwin and Norma Rosencrans (Johnson). She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Lois was a longtime member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert Louis Gorrell, along with her parents.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Daniel Gorrell, Christy Harris, Barbara Lewis; grandchildren Nicholas, Michael, Jennifer, Taira; and great-grandchildren Cooper, Saiya, and Jayla.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Monday October 14, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 6500 St. Bernadette Ave, Louisville, KY with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Sunday, October 13 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".

In keeping with Lois' wishes, memorial contributions may be made to the or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now