Lois Ann Gorrell
Louisville - Lois Ann Gorrell, age 89, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on April 26, 1930 to the late Edwin and Norma Rosencrans (Johnson). She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Lois was a longtime member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert Louis Gorrell, along with her parents.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Daniel Gorrell, Christy Harris, Barbara Lewis; grandchildren Nicholas, Michael, Jennifer, Taira; and great-grandchildren Cooper, Saiya, and Jayla.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Monday October 14, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 6500 St. Bernadette Ave, Louisville, KY with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Sunday, October 13 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
In keeping with Lois' wishes, memorial contributions may be made to the or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2019