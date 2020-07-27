Lois Ann Hoffman
Louisville - Lois Ann Hoffman, 86 passed away Friday July 24, 2020 at Hosparus Health Inpatient Care Center.
She was a Sacred Heart Academy grad of 1952. Gave birth to 6 children. A mother who had very little and gave all to her children. Had a passion to live on after losing 3 of her own. Now that the pain and suffering have passed, the Lord has opened the gates to reunite and restore happiness and joy with her precious lost ones.
Lois is survived by her sons; Mike Hoffman(Kathy), and Steve Hoffman( Mary Kay); and daughter Cathy; (8) grandchildren, along with (4) great-grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen. Services for Lois will be private at Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the American Cancer Society
or World Humane Society.