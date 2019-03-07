Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:45 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Lois Atchley Moon


Lois Atchley Moon Obituary
Lois Atchley Moon

Louisville - LOIS MOON (nee Atchley), age 89, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019. Mrs. Moon was born on August 17, 1929 in Wilmington, IL to the late Paris and Dorothy (Bishop) Atchley.

Mrs. Moon was a homemaker and, prior to the births of her children, an elementary school teacher. Mrs. Moon, with her beautiful smile, was gifted with a kind and generous interest in people, her pets, bird watching and classical music.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Laurance D. Moon, a real estate developer; and her sister, Janice Patterson.

She is survived by a sister, Margorie Meyer; sons, David (Becky), Laurance and Peter Moon; daughter, Laura Walsh (Michael); three grandchildren, Matthew Boyle (Maura), Paris and Stephen Moon; one great-granddaughter, Soairse Boyle; three step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her friend and caretaker, Sheila King.

A memorial service will be at 1:45 p.m Saturday, March 9th at Pearson's Funeral Home, 149 Breckenridge Lane, St. Matthews, KY.

A memorial visitation will be from 12noon to 1:45 p.m. prior to service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Guston, KY or Lucky Cat Café & Lounge, Louisville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
