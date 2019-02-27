|
|
Lois Bernadine Lawton
Louisville - Lois Bernadine Lawton, 93, born on March 17, 1925 to Villa (Mann) and Leonard Lee Goode of Casey Creek, Campbellsville, Ky, passed away on February 22, 2019.
Lois was devoted, selfless wife and mother; recognized as a great cook and noted for her wonderful Southern dinners of fried chicken and her Kentucky brand of Texas tacos and tamales. One shouldn't forget Lois's Southern high-rise biscuits served at her home following church gatherings. She was an avid collector of dolls and this might give us an understanding Lois's love for children in her continuous efforts in serving as a tireless volunteer at the Jacob Elementary School, just two blocks from the family home.
Not only was she loved and admired as a dedicated school aid, Lois was loved by her (5) children with love extending to her (14) grandchildren, (21) great grandchildren, and (11) great-great grandchildren. Lois enjoyed short vacations to California, Missouri, Alabama, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas and Canada. Although residing on a farm on Budd Road in New Albany, Indiana for three years, she was a true and dedicated life-long resident of Louisville, Kentucky. Once back in Kentucky, Lois was jokingly referred to as "Annie Oakley" of Kentucky, mostly by her children when recalling events on the farm. In her desire to dictate all aspects of her life, Lois always seemed to have in-side knowledge of the next winner of the Kentucky Derby. The family would like to thank those who assisted with their loving in-home care.
Lois is survived by three of her children: Patricia Ann (Buck) Tennyson of Alabama, Myra Diane (Jerry) Foote of Iowa, and her son, James Leonard of Michigan. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, George Wright Lawton, a WWII veteran, her mother and father Villa and Leonard Lee Goode, six of her seven siblings: Doris Jean (Clyde) Lindsey, Bonnie Ruth Decker, Ester Adelle, Flora Rene Huff, Gloria Dean, Orb and Bubby and two of her children: George Albert and Janice Elaine Ownbey. Marilyn Vernice Cooper, her sister and younger by ten years, still lives in Louisville.
Funeral services and celebration of her life will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Southern Home of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Boulevard, with George Sanders officiating. Interment will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. The family will receive relatives and friends, on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. Memorial gifts may be made to the or the KY Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019