|
|
Lois Hormann
Taylorsville - Mrs. Lois Jeanette (Brewer) Hormann, age 69, of Taylorsville returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Mrs. Hormann was born in Hodgenville, Kentucky on April 7, 1950 to the late Henry and Altha Brewer.
She is preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Leslie Jeanette and Kevin Sumner; and her siblings, Larry Ray and Douglas Gene Brewer.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her precious granddaughter, Jayla Sumner; siblings, Jimmy Dale Brewer (Linda), James Owen Brewer (Brenda), Geneva Brewer Henry (Steve), Duane Cephas Brewer, Jerry Lee Brewer, and Anthony Woodson Brewer; and her fur-babies, Cody and Charlie; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 12pm on Monday, September 23, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with entombment at Evergreen Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 1pm until 8pm and on Monday from 10am until the time of service at the funeral home.
www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019