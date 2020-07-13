Lois J. MurphyLouisville - Lois Jean Murphy, 78, died Saturday, July 11, 2020.She worked in medical billing, was a graduate of Ursuline Academy and a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Eleanora Baunach Harman; first husband, B. Michael Farley; second husband, James L. Murphy; and brother, Joseph Harman (Bridget).She is survived by her children, Kimberly Bischoff (Tony), Jim Farley (Lori), Mary Farley and Lee Ann Beatty (Josh); 11 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and brother, Louis Harman (Patsy).Her funeral is 11am Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation is 2-8pm Wednesday and after 10am Thursday.Attendees are asked to wear masks and they will have temperatures checked upon entrance.Please consider contributions to Louisville F.E.A.T. (for autism).