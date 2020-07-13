1/1
Lois J. Murphy
Lois J. Murphy

Louisville - Lois Jean Murphy, 78, died Saturday, July 11, 2020.

She worked in medical billing, was a graduate of Ursuline Academy and a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Eleanora Baunach Harman; first husband, B. Michael Farley; second husband, James L. Murphy; and brother, Joseph Harman (Bridget).

She is survived by her children, Kimberly Bischoff (Tony), Jim Farley (Lori), Mary Farley and Lee Ann Beatty (Josh); 11 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and brother, Louis Harman (Patsy).

Her funeral is 11am Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation is 2-8pm Wednesday and after 10am Thursday.

Attendees are asked to wear masks and they will have temperatures checked upon entrance.

Please consider contributions to Louisville F.E.A.T. (for autism).






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
