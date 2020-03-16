|
Lois K Dick
Louisville - Lois K Dick, age 84, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father March 14, 2020.
Lois was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas M Dick Jr.; and her son Paul Edward Harvey Sr. Here to carry out her memory are her children, Mark Harvey (Stacy), Barbara Gentry (Chet), Marty Dick (Lisa), and Stephanie Fluhr. She was also a beloved grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren that formerly called her "Granny".
She was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lifehouse Maternity Home of Louisville, 2710 Riedling Dr, Louisville, KY 40206, or online at www.lifehouselouisville.org.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road, from 1-8pm. A funeral service in honor of Lois will follow Thursday morning at 10am at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at St. John Lutheran Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020