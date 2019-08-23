Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Lois K. Lubovsky


1931 - 2019
Lois K. Lubovsky Obituary
Lois K. Lubovsky

Louisville - 87, was ready to rest after her battle with dementia on Wednesday, August 21, 2019; she was surrounded by family at her home.

Lois was born on November 13, 1931 in Harlan County to the late Denver and Mertle Kelley. Lois worked for the Printing House for the Blind and was a nanny for many of her later years. She was an amazing, selfless woman, whose passion was taking care of others; everyone was family in Lois's eyes. The love she had with her family will be one of the many things she will be remembered by; especially her special bond with Zachery, Zoie, Samantha, Shannon and Carey and her girls.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Harlan; her son, Herman Lubovsky and his dad, Milton; her 2 brothers and her sister. Here to carry on her countless memoires are her children, Rebecca Linscott (Stephen), Ruth Miller (Leroy), Tracey Sinnott and Jimmy Harlan (Judy). Along with her 16 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren. The family kindly requests expressions of sympathy are made to Hosparus of Louisville.

Visitation will take place from 2-8pm on Monday, August 26th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A life celebration will take place at 10am on Tuesday, August 27th at the funeral home, with the burial following in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
