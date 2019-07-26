Services
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Adath Jeshurun Cemetery
2926 Preston Highway
Louisville - Lois K.Marcus, 86, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Windchime of Chico, CA.

She was an active member of Congregation Adath Jeshurun for over 60 years and a longtime volunteer at the synagogue gift shop.

Lois enjoyed living life and especially times spent with friends at Jazzercise, bridge group and the Louisville chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild. Her favorite time of the day was spent in her gardens. She leaves a legacy of exceptional cooking and baking skills generously shared with all while entertaining.

She has left many happy and joyous memories, was very loved and will be deeply missed by her children, friends and the Louisville community that she touched.

She is preceded in death by her late husband of 54 years, Bernard A. Marcus and is survived by her son, Franklin Marcus and daughter Debbie Marcus and her husband Rex Moskovitz; many cousins; and a circle of lifelong loving and compassionate friends.

The graveside funeral services will be, Friday, July 26, at 3 pm at Adath Jeshurun Cemetery, 2926 Preston Highway. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Congregation Adath Jeshurun or The Alzheimer's and Dementia Association of Louisville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 26, 2019
