Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Lois (Bradshaw) Larkey

Lois (Bradshaw) Larkey Obituary
Lois (Bradshaw) Larkey

LOUISVILLE - 92, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

A native of Raywick, KY, Lois was a retired accountant with L&N Railroad and a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church.

Lois was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Wallace M. Hatfield and her second husband, Billy Russell Larkey.

She is survived by her daughters, Malinda Paynter (Steve) and Walleen Deatz (Richard); sister, Barbara Priddy; brother, J. T.Bradshaw; grandchildren, Jason(Mary), Matthew (Heather), Russel (Shelley), Terah (T.R.) and Chad (Chandler) and 10 great-grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 6500 St. Bernadette Ave.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
