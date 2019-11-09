Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Lois Mae Minrath


1931 - 2019
Lois Mae Minrath Obituary
Lois Mae Minrath

Louisville - 88, of Louisville, passed away peacefully in her sleep, November 8, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born to the late James and Flossie Mills, July 17, 1931 in Louisville, Kentucky. She was married to the late Neal L. Minrath for 57 years. She was a retired employee of Sears Credit Department. Lois was a loving wife and mother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Flossie Mills, her husband, Neal L. Minrath, a granddaughter, Katie Maddix, a daughter-in-law, Terri Minrath, 4 brothers, and one sister.

She is survived by her five children: Pricilla Maddix (Ron), Teresa Mudd (Joseph), Mark Minrath (Janis), Gary Minrath (Sheila), and Matt Minrath (Carl). She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and two sister-in-laws.

The family will greet friends from 3 pm-8 pm on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Arch L. Heady Funeral Home at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville. A service celebrating her life will be held there the following day on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10 am with entombment at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
