|
|
Lois Mallrich
Sun City Center - Mallrich, Lois M.," Dean" 88, of Sun City Center, FL, formerly of Louisville, KY, passed away on April 28, 2019. Lois's professional career was nursing; working at the University of Louisville OB/GYN Department Private Practice, and at the Louisville and Jefferson County Health Department. She was an active member of Christ Church United Methodist in Louisville for over 35 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Victor E Mallrich. Lois is survived by her loving family, children, Donna Weixler- Emerick , Alan Kemp (Theresa), Vicki Sandler (Jeff), Jaimi Anke, and Jim Mallrich McDonald (Kim); sister, Edith Teague; 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. A memorial service was held in Sun City Center, Florida. She will be laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, KY with a graveside service on May 24 2019 at 11 am.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019