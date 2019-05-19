Services
Graveside service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Cave Hill Cemetery
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Mallrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Mallrich


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lois Mallrich Obituary
Lois Mallrich

Sun City Center - Mallrich, Lois M.," Dean" 88, of Sun City Center, FL, formerly of Louisville, KY, passed away on April 28, 2019. Lois's professional career was nursing; working at the University of Louisville OB/GYN Department Private Practice, and at the Louisville and Jefferson County Health Department. She was an active member of Christ Church United Methodist in Louisville for over 35 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Victor E Mallrich. Lois is survived by her loving family, children, Donna Weixler- Emerick , Alan Kemp (Theresa), Vicki Sandler (Jeff), Jaimi Anke, and Jim Mallrich McDonald (Kim); sister, Edith Teague; 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. A memorial service was held in Sun City Center, Florida. She will be laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, KY with a graveside service on May 24 2019 at 11 am.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.