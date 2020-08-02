Lois Ruth Hampton
Clifton Heights - Lois Ruth Hampton, 93, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020. She was a long time resident of Clifton Heights, in Louisville. Lois was born on February 17, 1927 in Cane Valley, Kentucky to John and Cara Ann Garrison
Lois was a lifetime woman of faith, pursued church activities and was a loyal follower of Billy Graham Crusades. She had passions for cooking, quilting, crafts, and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 46 years, Roy, son Kerry Shaw, daughter Eleanor Foss, and brother Russell W. "Twister" Garrison.
She is survived by her brother Maurice (Murial) Garrison, sister Aileen Benningfield, children Vicki Barnett, John (Debbie) Shaw, Roy III (Margaret), Albert (Beverly), and Rose Madden and daughter-in-law Judy Shaw. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be at 1:00 pm Wednesday, August 5, at Arch L. Heady-Cralle, 2428 Frankfort Avenue with interment to follow at Cave Hill. Visitation will be after 10 am Wednesday.
