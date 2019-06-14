|
Lois Seacat Coleman
New Albany, IN - Lois Seacat Coleman, age 95, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Lois was born October 15, 1923 at Ramsey, Indiana to the late Charles and Pearl Henriott Seacat. She was retired from Charlestown Powder Plant and a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, Frenchtown, IN.
Also preceding her in death were her husband, Arthur N. Coleman; son, Richard Briscoe, Jr.
Surviving are sons; Myron Scott Briscoe and Jeffrey T. (Jean) Briscoe of Georgetown, IN: daughter; Dee A. McCully of Floyds Knobs, IN: 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren: special nieces and nephews and friend, Chris Graham: Care givers, Nika, Lisa, Marie, Mackenzie, Monae, Betty and Adaptive Care Hospice.
Funeral 1 P.M. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery Chapel, 800 East 6th Street, New Albany, IN.
Visitation 10 AM - 12 Noon, Friday at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, IN.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 14, 2019