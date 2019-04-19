|
Lois Thompson
Louisville - Lois H. Thompson, 77, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
She was a teacher at Fern Creek High School from 1968-1996 and a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester; parents, Theo and Veneta Kays Hardin; brother, John (Lee); and brothers-in-law, Jerry Wilson and Rick Lewis.
She is survived by her son, Jason (Melissa); grandchildren, Jamie, Jessica, Jonathan, Jacob and Joanna; and siblings, Glenda Wilson, Lynne Lewis and Bill (Fran), Jerry (Darnie), Don (Susan) and Rick (Marian).
Her funeral is 10am Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road, Louisville. Graveside service at 12:30pm Saturday at Peters Cemetery in Mackville. Visitation is 3-8pm Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to her church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 19, 2019