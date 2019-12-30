Services
Lois True Atwell

Louisville - Lois True Atwell, 94, of Louisville, passed away December 27, 2019. She was born and raised in Louisville and graduated from the University of Louisville, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She was a retired teacher and former member of Beargrass Christian Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband C. Douglas Atwell. She is survived by her son S. Douglas Atwell (Vona), daughter Tracy D. Sea (Damon), grandson Logan Sea, and three step grandchildren Tyler Rhee, Becca Hunnicutt and Alex Sea.

Per her request there will not be any services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
