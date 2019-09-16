|
|
Lois Weber
Floyd Knobs, IN - Lois Rupp Weber, 90, passed away at U of L Medical Center on Sept. 14, 2019. She was born near New Middletown, IN on June 13, 1929, the daughter of Harold and Violet Bickel Rupp. She went to New Middletown Elementary and graduated from New Middletown High School. She was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church near Corydon and was Past President of the Women's Society of St. Peter's. She was past Worthy Matron of Old Capital Chapter #467 Order of Easter Star of Corydon, Past President of Phi Beta Psi Nu Chapter of Corydon, Past President of Glenwood Garden Club of New Albany. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold C. Weber; her son, Bruce H. Weber; her sister, Katherine Rupp Gibson and her brother, Keith C. Rupp. She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca L. McKim (Alvin) of Lynchburg, VA and Susan L. Voelker (Ken) of Bloomingdale, IL; daughter-in-law, Nancy Weber of Palmyra; sister, Patricia Rupp Denzinger (Frank) of Elizabeth; brothers, Max Rupp (Carolyn) of Sun Lakes, AZ and Dean Rupp of Lanesville; 7 Grandchildren, Curtis McKim and Heather McKim Wiger of Lynchburg, VA, Stephanie Voelker Lindstrom of Washington, IL, Lori Voelker Kuligowski of Elgin, IL, Matthew C. Voelker of Chicago, IL, Chad L. Weber and Ashley Weber of Pekin, IN; 12 Great Grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11 AM Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church near Corydon. Visitation will be at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon on Wednesday, 1-8 PM and Thursday, 9-10 AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019