Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
1928 - 2019
Lola Eberenz Obituary
Lola Eberenz

Louisville - 91, passed away surrounded by her family, August 31, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 5, 1928 in Beaverdam, Ky to the late Cecil and Arminda Young Wakeland.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Richard Eberenz; son, Richard "Dick" Eberenz; sister, Mildred St. Clair; and granddaughter, Amanda Lynn Buffat.

She will be remembered for her caring and loving spirit. She was a devoted member for over 60 years at Melbourne Heights Baptist Church. She was also a member of Meadow Heights Women's Club.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Buffat (Barry); a son, Keith Eberenz; brother, Cecil Ray Wakeland; granddaughter, Whitney Livers (Andrew); and great grandchildren, Cameron Buffat, Zoey Livers, and Allie Livers.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 5, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Ky 40205. Visitation will be 1:00 - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday and 9:00 - 11:00 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow services at Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the caregivers from Homestead and Hospuras for all their love and support. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Melbourne Heights Baptist Church, Hosparus, and Alzheimer's.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
