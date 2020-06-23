Lola Lee Bohannon
Lola Lee Bohannon

Louisville - Lola Lee Bohannon, 82, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020.

She was both mother and father to four children, Marvin Bohannon, Marcia Bednark, Melody Stocksdale, and Marla Henry. She also leaves behind ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, as well as her sister-in-law Ethel Bohannon and lots of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville. We at Ratterman's and Lola's family are asking the public to practice social distancing and to please wear a mask during this time. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
