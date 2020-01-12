Services
Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home
545 KY Hwy 328 West
Waynesburg, KY 40489
(606) 379-2011
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home
545 KY Hwy 328 West
Waynesburg, KY 40489
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home
545 KY Hwy 328 West
Waynesburg, KY 40489
Burial
Following Services
Double Springs Cemetery
Lola Marie Gray Diamond Obituary
Lola Marie Gray Diamond

Lexington - Lola Marie Gray Diamond, age 91, left this world for her home in Heaven 10 January 2020. Lola, the oldest daughter of fifteen children, was preceded in death by her parents Bam and Gus Gray along with brothers A.T., George, Enoch, Bill, Buck, Joe, Dan, Roy, Bobby, and sister, Lena. Siblings left behind are Walter, Mary Jane, Anna Lois, and Beatrice. Lola lost her loving husband, Lawrence, in 2002 after 53 years of marriage. They raised four children that all survive their mother, Linda Gagliano (Rick), Brenda Sexton, Janie Diamond, and Tim Diamond (Melanie). Lola was lovingly called Mamaw by her seven grandchildren, Dottie Presler, Jennifer Wood, Larry Hume, Warren Oates (Lynette), Whitney Oates, Ashley Vaught (Aaron), and Adam Diamond (Kayla) and her ten great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Harrison, Nicholas, Lance, Gavin, Anaston, Avery, Ethan, Lola, and Hannah. She was Aunt Lola for too many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews to list here. Lola worked on the family farm and in a factory that made Levi jeans for 26 years as a Repair Carrier. She was a dedicated caregiver for her mother and disabled brother and in his later years, her husband. Lola loved the Lord and her family. She also loved watching WWE Wrestling and UK basketball, gardening, cooking, and feeding the hungry. We will all hold the many wonderful memories we have of her in our hearts forever. A Visitation will be held 11AM-1PM Wednesday 15 January 2020 at Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home-Waynesburg, Kentucky. The Funeral Service will begin at 1:00PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Bro. Ronald Rose will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Double Springs Cemetery. Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home, Waynesburg, is entrusted with Lola's arrangements. Guest Book at www.friendfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
