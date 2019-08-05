|
Lolita (Hampton) McCauley
Elizabeth - Lolita "Ledie" (Hampton) McCauley, 70, of Elizabeth, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019. Ledie was the beloved and often frustrated wife of Victor McCauley, who, by immeasurable love and patience by both, lived happily together for 53 years. She was the mother of son, Kirk McCauley, who she loved dearly in spite of him being the reason for her hair coloring. She was the beaming grandmother to her wonderful granddaughter, Reagan, who meant the world to her. She was the matriarch of the extended family and was loved, admired and respected by her sisters, Sandy Norton, Madonna Sappenfield, and brother, Johnnie Hampton (Pattie). She was kind and generous to her many nieces and nephews, family, friends, and charities.
Ledie was employed by the U.S. Bureau of Census for several years before transferring to the Corps of Engineers, from which she retired in 1995. She then went to work as Office Manager/Day Laborer/Gopher for her and her husband's business, McCauley and Company, where she worked long hours with little pay for several years after "retirement". Ledie loved and enjoyed the "house on the lake" she and Vic built together many years ago, hosting countless gatherings for family and friends. Ledie was the epitome of kindness, patience, and generosity. As she said, "I had a very good life." and she did. She was loved, and will be missed, by all who knew her.
Visitation will be from 3PM to 6PM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany. Her Funeral Service will be at 6PM on Tuesday, at the funeral home with cremation to follow according to her wishes.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 5, 2019