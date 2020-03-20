|
Loney Eugene Williams Jr.
New Albany - Loney Eugene Williams Jr. of New Albany, Indiana, passed away peacefully at the age of 59 on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Loney was proceeded in death by his father, Loney Eugene Williams Sr. and sister, Kimberly Jean Graham. He leaves behind his mother, Barbra Jane Williams; his sister, Valerie Rouse (Whayne); niece, Kimberly Wrigley; and nephew, Alec Rouse.
Loney was born in Louisville, Kentucky, and graduated from duPont Manual High School. He was always business-minded and entrepreneurial, which lead him to become a well-respected business owner of a real estate investment trust company.
Our heartful thanks to all those who provided cards, visits, encouragement, and prayer during Loney's times of illness.
Due to current regulations, there will not be a visitation. A private funeral service will be held at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home with a private graveside service at Cave Hill Cemetery immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Friends for Michael (www.friendsformichael.org), P.O. Box 212 Campbellsburg, KY 40011, in his name.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020