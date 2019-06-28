|
Lonnie Coolidge Carter
Louisville - Mr. Lonnie Coolidge Carter, age 90, of Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Carter was born in Burkesville, KY on March 16, 1929 to the late Oscar Lee and Minnie Belle Carter. He was Methodist by faith and retired from General Electric after 38 years of service.
Mr. Carter proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and on the 5th Regimental Combat Team. He served his entire tour on the front lines. He comes from a family of veterans- his 2 older brothers served in WWII, Mr. Carter and his brother served in the Korean War and his 2 younger brothers served in the Vietnam War. They all returned home safely.
Among those who preceded him in death are, his first wife of 53 years, Thelma Carter; his second wife, Betty Carter; siblings, John Sam, James, Roy, Homer, Lewis and Oscar "Jr.", Katherine, Nelda, Maddie, Wray and one infant sibling.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Shelia Carter, Melinda Gabbard (Gary) and Dwight Douglas Carter (Jackie); 4 stepchildren, Peggy Branham (Earl), Karen Melton (George), Johnny Carter (Diane) and David Carter (Debbie); grandchildren, Ryan Gabbard (Dianna), Patrick Gabbard (Aimee), Erica Gabbard, Autumn Woods (Jeremy) and Nicholas Coombs (Kathleen); 8 great-grandchildren, Carter Woods, Thomas Gabbard, Nicholas Gabbard, Christopher Gabbard, Beatrice Gabbard, Camden Woods, James Gabbard, Abigail Gabbard and Penelope Coombs; a host of step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; sister, Minnie Belle Thurman; many beloved nieces, nephews and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial and military honors to follow at Penn Run Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home.
The family of Mr. Carter would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Wesley Manor, Hosparus and Home Instead Senior Care for all of their love and compassionate care.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Wesley Manor or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 28, 2019