Lonnie D. Mays



Louisville - Lonnie D. Mays "Wildman", 73, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born on November 25, 1946 to the late Elsie Mohr Mays and Lyle Mays. He graduated from the Sacred Heart Seminary in Cincinnati, OH. He retired after installing flooring for 40 years.



He will be remembered for his unconditional love for his family, his generosity and his endless number of friends. He was a wonderful cook, "Mr. BBQ" loved to grill, smoke meats, roast pigs, make secret sauces, the list is endless.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberlee Mays.



Lonnie is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Cindy Ridgway Mays; daughters, Jennifer and Kristin Mays; grandson, Christopher Higgins (Jeny Hayes); great grandchildren, Madeline and Sylus Higgins; sister-in-law, who was like a sister, Betty Raymer; and his loving companion, Boo.



A celebration of life for his family and friends will be planned at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Lonnie's honor to Baptist Health Louisville Palliative Care Unit.













