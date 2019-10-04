Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
Resources
Lonnie Dale Paragon Obituary
Lonnie Dale Paragon

Louisville - Lonnie Dale Paragon, 53, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. He loved working for Chevron for 28 years. He loved his wife, children, family, and hunting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Joann Paragon. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 33 years, Tina; children, Sara Paragon, Garrett Paragon; siblings, Eddie Paragon (Shannon), and Mary Jo Irvin (Larry). The Funeral Service will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 12pm at Evergreen Funeral Home with visitation on Monday from 2-8pm and Tuesday from 10am until time of service. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with Lonnie's family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
