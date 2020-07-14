Lonnie Dow Coombs
Louisville - 73, passed away July 13, 2020. He was born on May 23, 1947 in Frankfort, Kentucky. Originally from Pleasureville, Kentucky Lonnie graduated from Henry County High School and then Georgetown College, where he acquired Masters of Education. He taught high school in Florida and Kentucky, owned Coombs Dry Goods & Variety store in Pleasureville, Kentucky, and worked for the United States Postal Service for 25 years before retiring.
Lonnie is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Debra Lynn Coombs (Irmscher); brother, William Coombs Jr. (Doris Thrift); three sons, Kent Coombs (Jenny), Nelson Coombs (Taylor) and Craig Coombs (Carrie); four grandchildren, Anna, Micah, Elijah and Claire; and a host of relatives and friends.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at ICU and Palliative Care wards at Baptist East Hospital for their loving care of Lonnie.
Services will be private.
Memorials may be made to the Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut St. Louisville, KY 40202 or by visiting whascrusade.org
and clicking "Donate".
To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerKentuckiana.com