Lonnie E. Johnson
Louisville - Lonnie E. Johnson, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at home. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Mary L. (Nalley) Johnson and a beloved cat, Scooter.
Lonnie retired from MSD, was the photographer for the MSD retirees' group, and was a Marine veteran, serving in Vietnam.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his sister Virginia Griffin (Orville), nephew, Mark Griffin, Sr. (Kristie), niece, Renea Griffin, and his other beloved cat, Mary Lou along with several cousins.
Funeral services will be Monday at 1:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 am until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Humane Society, 241 Steedley Drive, Louisville, KY 40214. (502 366 3355)
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019