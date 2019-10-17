|
Louisville - Lonnie Troxell, 68, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. The Funeral Service will be Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12pm at Evergreen Funeral Home with visitation on Sunday from 12-8pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with Lonnie's family. In lieu of flowers, consider donating your time or money to a person or charity in need. Lonnie would have wanted the money to be put to better use than flowers.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019