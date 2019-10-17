Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lonnie Troxell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lonnie Troxell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lonnie Troxell Obituary
Lonnie Troxell

Louisville - Lonnie Troxell, 68, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. The Funeral Service will be Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12pm at Evergreen Funeral Home with visitation on Sunday from 12-8pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.Evergreen-Louisville.com to share condolences with Lonnie's family. In lieu of flowers, consider donating your time or money to a person or charity in need. Lonnie would have wanted the money to be put to better use than flowers.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now