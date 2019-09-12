|
Lora J. Thomas
Louisville - Lora J. (Powers) Thomas, 89, passed away September 11, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Lula Powers; her brother, J.E. Powers; her sisters, Vera Lethem, Jewel Hicks, Gerri Darby, and Margaret Conway.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Y. Thomas; her children, Kyle Y. Thomas (Cindy), and Kristy J. Kearney (Randy); brother, Luther "Sonny" Powers; grandchildren, Seth and Quinn Thomas.
Lora was a loving mother and wife who enjoyed spending time with her family.
She enjoyed arts and crafts and country music.
She was actively involved with her church, Expressway Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40216.
Services will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home (Dixie Highway).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019