Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lora Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lora J. Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lora J. Thomas Obituary
Lora J. Thomas

Louisville - Lora J. (Powers) Thomas, 89, passed away September 11, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Lula Powers; her brother, J.E. Powers; her sisters, Vera Lethem, Jewel Hicks, Gerri Darby, and Margaret Conway.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Y. Thomas; her children, Kyle Y. Thomas (Cindy), and Kristy J. Kearney (Randy); brother, Luther "Sonny" Powers; grandchildren, Seth and Quinn Thomas.

Lora was a loving mother and wife who enjoyed spending time with her family.

She enjoyed arts and crafts and country music.

She was actively involved with her church, Expressway Church of Christ.

Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40216.

Services will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home (Dixie Highway).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now