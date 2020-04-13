|
|
Lora May Roth
Louisville - Mrs. Lora May Roth, age 85, of Louisville, made her journey back across the Veil on Saturday, April 11, 2020 where she shall reside until after the resurrection. Mrs. Roth was born in Winfield, TN on February 4, 1935 to the late Taft and Pearl Cross. She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Louisville 6th Ward where she served in many positions of responsibility to build her Heavenly Father's Kingdom.
Her first husband and several siblings preceded her in death.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Paul Eugene Roth; 3 step- daughters; several step-grandchildren; her Louisville 6th Ward family and a host of other dear family and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus all services at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home will be private and limited to the closest of family.
www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020