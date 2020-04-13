Resources
More Obituaries for Lora Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lora May Roth


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lora May Roth Obituary
Lora May Roth

Louisville - Mrs. Lora May Roth, age 85, of Louisville, made her journey back across the Veil on Saturday, April 11, 2020 where she shall reside until after the resurrection. Mrs. Roth was born in Winfield, TN on February 4, 1935 to the late Taft and Pearl Cross. She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Louisville 6th Ward where she served in many positions of responsibility to build her Heavenly Father's Kingdom.

Her first husband and several siblings preceded her in death.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Paul Eugene Roth; 3 step- daughters; several step-grandchildren; her Louisville 6th Ward family and a host of other dear family and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus all services at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home will be private and limited to the closest of family.

www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -