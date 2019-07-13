|
|
Lora Nell Davison Perciful
Louisville - passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Clark Memorial Hospital. She was born, September 14, 1938 in Grayson Co., Kentucky to the late Ollie White and Kenneth Davison.
Nell was an Office Manager of a dental office.She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Jack Perciful.
Survivors include her siblings Bobby Davison, Sammy Davison (Pat), Karen Compton, Pam Brown; six nieces and nephews; seven great nieces and nephews; a step son, John Perciful (Sherry); two grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and special loved ones, Scott Compton and Rachel Morales.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Ky 40205 with burial following at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, July 14 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to or Leukemia Association.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 13 to July 14, 2019