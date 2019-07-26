Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Loraine F. Hall


1928 - 2019
Loraine F. Hall Obituary
Loraine F. Hall

Louisville - Loraine F. Hall, 91, born Jan. 31, 1928 in Conway, KY. passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Loraine was a member of Southside Baptist Church for over 60 years where she had many friends and happy memories. Loraine had an amazing gift of Christian hospitality, and selflessly served in many capacities at her church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert V. Hall.

Survivors include three sons Robbie Hall (Jean), Michael Hall and Tony Hall, sister Wanda Jean, four grandchildren Scott (Kerri), Todd, Mike and Aaron Hall, four great grandchildren Jessica, (Evan Berrios), Evan Hall, Haley and Joseph Hall, and one great great grandchild Saint Berrios.

Funeral service 11 AM Monday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd. with cremation to follow. Visitation 3 to 7 PM Sunday.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to her church Southside Baptist Church, 804 Camden Ave., Lou., KY 40215.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 26, 2019
