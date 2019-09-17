|
Loraine Lasley Horlander
Louisville - Loraine Lasley Horlander passed peacefully on Sunday, September 15th, surrounded by family and the Little Sisters at St. Joseph's Home.
Loraine was born March 10th, 1926 and has now gone to her heavenly home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Horlander, infant daughter, Carolyn, and infant granddaughter, Marielyn Heinsohn.
Loraine was the mother of Mike (Betty), Marilyn, Paul, Susan (Paul) Atcher, and Joan (Andy) Heinsohn. She was the grandmother of Jamie (Beth), Mary Beth (Brian) Wantland, Michelle (Alex) Bozich, Brian (Jamie) Atcher, Laura (Landon) Petters, and Megan and Russell Heinsohn. Loraine was the great grandmother to Patrick and Matthew Wantland, Lilli, Mason and Elise Horlander, Colin and Caroline Bozich, Emma and Amelia Atcher and Kaylee and Avery Petters.
Loraine enjoyed traveling, especially her cruises, trips to Las Vegas and playing poker with her many friends.
She was a longtime parishioner of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison at Barret Avenues. Her family will receive visitors from 9-10:30 Friday morning with her funeral Mass immediately following at The Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Audubon Plaza Drive. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Michael Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Russell.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor at St. Joseph's Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019