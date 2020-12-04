Loran Smith
Louisville - Loran Smith, 72, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
She was born on October 8, 1948 in Wheeler, Alabama to the late Parker and Louise Morris.
Loran is survived by her, son, Ronald (Robin) Smith; brothers, Tim (Theresa) Morris and Kent Morris; nephews, Chad and Brent Morris; and nieces, April and Lauren Morris.
Due to current restrictions, services will be private.
