1/
Loran Smith
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loran's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loran Smith

Louisville - Loran Smith, 72, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

She was born on October 8, 1948 in Wheeler, Alabama to the late Parker and Louise Morris.

Loran is survived by her, son, Ronald (Robin) Smith; brothers, Tim (Theresa) Morris and Kent Morris; nephews, Chad and Brent Morris; and nieces, April and Lauren Morris.

Due to current restrictions, services will be private.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved