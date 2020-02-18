Resources
Loran Tindall

Brooks - Mr. Loran Lee Tindall, age 73, of Brooks returned to his Heavenly Father on February 17, 2020. Mr. Tindall was born on May 14, 1946 in Corydon, Indiana to the late Darrell and Dorothy (Thompson) Tindall. Mr. Tindall was a retired welder and a retired volunteer firefighter and chief with the Zoneton Fire Department. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents; and three brothers.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Barbara Ann (Allen) Tindall; children, Louella Marie Burch (Bill), Trina Ann Roeder (Chuck), Loran Lee Tindall, Alan Dwayne Tindall (Lisa) and Laura Atherton (Daniel); 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters; 4 brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be conducted at noon on Friday, February 21, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 1-8 pm and Friday from 10 am until time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
