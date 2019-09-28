|
|
Lorene Brown
Sellersburg, Indiana - Lorene Brown, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019 in New Albany, Indiana. She was born to the late Erskin and Georgiana Taylor (Davis) on September 18, 1929. Prior to becoming a Home Maker, Mrs. Brown worked at the Indiana Civil Service Arsenal where she worked as a receptionist. She was a member of the Sellersburg Church of Christ and a former member of the Clark Association of Arts and Crafts. Mrs. Brown was an avid creator of beautiful Oil paintings. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rodney Brown, her brother, Cleo Taylor, her sisters, Elise Falkland, Ellen Taylor and Carlene Taylor.
Survivors include her son, Terry L. Brown of Jeffersonville and her daughter, Karen Sue Burks (Paul) of Louisville, Kentucky. Mrs. Brown also leaves behind 3 grandchildren to cherish her memory, Bethany Burks, Denver Brown and Autumn Brown.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg with interment to follow at Sellersburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and on Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to: Maple Manor Christian Home (643 W. Utica Street Sellersburg, Indiana 47172) or Sellersburg Church of Christ (213 S. New Albany Street Sellersburg, Indiana 47172)
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019