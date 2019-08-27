|
|
Lorene Ella Vogel
Louisville - Lorene Ella Vogel, 97 of Louisville, passed away August 24, 2019. She was born in Findlay, OH to the late John and Flossie Fruchey on May 24, 1922. She was a devoted Baptist. Lorene loved to do crafts and sew.
In addition to her parents, Lorene is preceded in death by her beloved husband: Justus R. Vogel; her siblings: Clarence Fruchey, Maude Cattell, Lucille Lee, and Irene Fruchey.
Left to cherish Lorene's memories are her daughter: Sherry McLaughlin (Jack, Sr.); her step-daughter: Beverly Vogel; her grandchildren: Jack McLaughlin, Jr. (Sonja) and David McLaughlin; and her great-grandchild: Connor McLaughlin.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Hosparus of Louisville and especially to Sandi Green, Shelly Phillips, Jennifer Conway, and Todd Sprouse for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hosparus of Louisville, P.O. Box 35425 Louisville, KY 40232.
Funeral services will be 12 PM Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-12 PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 27, 2019