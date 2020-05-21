Lorene Harris
Louisville - 76, died Monday at Baptist Health.
Survived by her children Tonya Calbert(Andre), Vickie, Ronald, and Michelle Harris; 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral and burial are private. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge of arrangements.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020.