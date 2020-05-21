Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lorene's life story with friends and family

Share Lorene's life story with friends and family

Lorene Harris



Louisville - 76, died Monday at Baptist Health.



Survived by her children Tonya Calbert(Andre), Vickie, Ronald, and Michelle Harris; 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren.



Funeral and burial are private. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store